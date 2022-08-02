Sector Gamma AS Boosts Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the quarter. NuVasive accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $15,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,893. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

