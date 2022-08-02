Sector Gamma AS Acquires Shares of 301,224 SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 301,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.17% of SomaLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 38,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

SomaLogic Profile

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.