Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Up 38.5% in July

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Secoo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Secoo stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo makes up about 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned approximately 7.71% of Secoo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Secoo alerts:

Secoo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SECO traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,711. Secoo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.