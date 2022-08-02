Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Position Lowered by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Seaboard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,040.53 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,535.57 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
