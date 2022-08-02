Scully Royalty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SRL)

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Scully Royalty Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SRL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.80. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $15.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.60% of Scully Royalty worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

