Scry.info Price Down 8.2% This Week (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Scry.info has a total market cap of $357,505.23 and approximately $33,147.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.29 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004402 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00128755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

