Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG stock traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 0.51. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $15,158,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $8,304,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $6,405,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

