SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.21.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. On average, analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

