Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,763 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.95.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.