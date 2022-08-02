Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Blooom Inc.

Blooom Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Blooom Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,968,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.