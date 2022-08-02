Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Barden Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

