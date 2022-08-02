Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

