Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 268,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.