Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 316,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

