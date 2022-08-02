SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $410.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $400.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen raised their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.41.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.57. 4,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,101. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.14.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.