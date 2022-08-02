SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $11.87-12.24 EPS.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $332.85 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.69.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

