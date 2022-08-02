Savix (SVX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63.00

Savix (SVX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Savix has a market cap of $66,838.92 and approximately $63.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003985 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003739 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 158,835 coins and its circulating supply is 73,332 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

