SaTT (SATT) Market Cap Reaches $3.20 Million

SaTT (SATT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. SaTT has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $45,534.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SaTT has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaTT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,976.63 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00128777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031688 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SaTT

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaTT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.