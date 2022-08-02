Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106,190 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. 98,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

