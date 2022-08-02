Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,057. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUN. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

