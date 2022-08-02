Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 318,700 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,700 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.24% of DigitalBridge Group worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,723,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 240.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 128,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 668,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 108,284 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.7 %

DBRG stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.