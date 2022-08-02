Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New $385,000 Investment in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,867 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Price Performance

NYSE EVA traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Enviva Increases Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,522 shares of company stock worth $2,581,596 and have sold 1,428 shares worth $101,902. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.