Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 122.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 38,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,572. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

