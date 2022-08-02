Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $338,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,252. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

