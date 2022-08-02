Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 42,544 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 1.90% of Cytosorbents worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 108,833 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 316.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 391,890 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.37. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 71.16% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

