Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ SANM traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $48.94. 6,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,852. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85.

Insider Activity

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.