SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAIL stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.51. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,491,000 after acquiring an additional 188,013 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,375,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 649,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.52.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

