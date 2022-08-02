SafePal Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. SafePal has a market capitalization of $41.55 million and approximately $17.37 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001679 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00110303 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

