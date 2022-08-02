SafePal (SFP) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.05 Million

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, SafePal has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. SafePal has a market cap of $41.57 million and $13.05 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00115539 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00022466 BTC.
- Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000363 BTC.
SafePal Profile
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars.
