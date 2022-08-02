SafeInsure (SINS) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $11,724.10 and $1.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00148157 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008692 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 183.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,093,879 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.