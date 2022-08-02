SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $1,106.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

