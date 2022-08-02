RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $23,158.77 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $23,158.77 or 1.00125523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $71.25 million and $15,599.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

