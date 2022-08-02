Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 189,563 shares.The stock last traded at $15.67 and had previously closed at $15.81.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Value Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,223,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,799,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,439,000 after purchasing an additional 274,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,719,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 135,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 123,338 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.