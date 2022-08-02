Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 189,563 shares.The stock last traded at $15.67 and had previously closed at $15.81.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
