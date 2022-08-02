Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383,231 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 5.6% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.03% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,597,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.