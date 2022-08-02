Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives $220.99 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.79.

A number of analysts have commented on RTOXF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.96) to GBX 345 ($4.23) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 255 ($3.12) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.43) in a research report on Sunday, July 24th.

Rotork Price Performance

Shares of RTOXF opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Rotork has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

