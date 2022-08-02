Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Announces GBX 2.40 Dividend

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ROR stock opened at GBX 263.40 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.86. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,931.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 230.40 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.60).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROR. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 397 ($4.86).

In other Rotork news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.31), for a total value of £31,914 ($39,105.50). In other news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($39,105.50). Also, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,716.58).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

