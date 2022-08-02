Roble Belko & Company Inc Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 52.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 394,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.