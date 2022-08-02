Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 481 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 130,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,122. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

