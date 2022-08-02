Roble Belko & Company Inc Invests $2.18 Million in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.30% of Ares Commercial Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 135,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,320 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 5,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $16.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $639.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 50.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

