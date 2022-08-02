Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $14.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,707,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.89. 91,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,116. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

