Roble Belko & Company Inc Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 46,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

