Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $375.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.2 %

DECK stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.10. 11,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,126. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.17.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.