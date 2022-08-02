RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$504.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.46 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.91-$1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.14.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 11,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

