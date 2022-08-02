Richard D. Fairbank Sells 12,538 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,948.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $402,912,524.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. 64,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,136. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

