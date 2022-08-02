Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.00. Revlon shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 208,024 shares.
Revlon Trading Up 6.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $488.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.
Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share.
About Revlon
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
