Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Down to $8.49

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.00. Revlon shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 208,024 shares.

Revlon Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Get Revlon alerts:

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revlon

About Revlon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Revlon by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mittleman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mittleman Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.