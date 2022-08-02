Reviewing Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 254.84% 9.56% 1.77% Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dynex Capital and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dynex Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.94%. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 40.87%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynex Capital and Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $60.05 million 10.22 $102.26 million $4.48 3.71 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

