Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GSK (GSK)

GSK (LON: GSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/28/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,630 ($19.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/28/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,850 ($22.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/27/2022 – GSK had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/26/2022 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($23.28) price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,975 ($24.20) price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – GSK had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($22.67) to GBX 1,950 ($23.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,630 ($19.97) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/20/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,850 ($22.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/20/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,900 ($23.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/18/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($22.06) price target on the stock.
- 7/18/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 7/15/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,600 ($19.61) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/14/2022 – GSK had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 7/12/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price target on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,876 ($22.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/5/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,900 ($23.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/30/2022 – GSK had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($17.15) price target on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price target on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,900 ($23.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/23/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 2,100 ($25.73) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 6/16/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($22.06) price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($25.73) price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2022 – GSK had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 6/10/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($22.67) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:GSK traded down GBX 5.71 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,688.09 ($20.68). The stock had a trading volume of 4,971,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,732.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,688.39. The company has a market capitalization of £85.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,480.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. GSK plc has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.36).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
