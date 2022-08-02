Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 2nd (1COV, ACLLF, AIXXF, ARNGF, BAS, BFSA, BP.B, CBK, CDUAF, CMPR)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 2nd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €50.00 ($51.55) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00.

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$1.50.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €60.00 ($61.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €70.00 ($72.16) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($6.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 610 ($7.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 530 ($6.49) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 525 ($6.43) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.65 ($7.89) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $87.00 to $76.00.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($172.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97).

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14).

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($116.49) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €111.00 ($114.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($116.49) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €20.50 ($21.13) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €18.00 ($18.56) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €26.30 ($27.11) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €14.30 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.46). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($12.89) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($13.40) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €37.00 ($38.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 575 ($7.05) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 780 ($9.56) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €68.00 ($70.10) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($124.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €110.00 ($113.40) to €116.00 ($119.59). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €158.00 ($162.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €350.00 ($360.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $161.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €232.00 ($239.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $110.00.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €13.00 ($13.40) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €171.00 ($176.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,685 ($20.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56).

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$38.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €32.00 ($32.99) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($144.33) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €102.00 ($105.15) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €129.00 ($132.99) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €107.00 ($110.31) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €107.00 ($110.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($128.87) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $129.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$6.75.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $155.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €50.00 ($51.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($58.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $120.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.