Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 2nd (1COV, ACLLF, AIXXF, ARNGF, BAS, BFSA, BP.B, CBK, CDUAF, CMPR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 2nd:
Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €50.00 ($51.55) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00.
Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$1.50.
Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €60.00 ($61.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €70.00 ($72.16) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($6.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 610 ($7.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 530 ($6.49) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 525 ($6.43) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.65 ($7.89) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.
Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $87.00 to $76.00.
Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00.
Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($172.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97).
Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14).
Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($116.49) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €111.00 ($114.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($116.49) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.
DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €20.50 ($21.13) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €18.00 ($18.56) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.
DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €26.30 ($27.11) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €14.30 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.46). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00.
E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($12.89) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($13.40) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €37.00 ($38.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00.
HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 575 ($7.05) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 780 ($9.56) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €68.00 ($70.10) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.
Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($124.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €110.00 ($113.40) to €116.00 ($119.59). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €158.00 ($162.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €350.00 ($360.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $161.00.
MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €232.00 ($239.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $110.00.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €13.00 ($13.40) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €171.00 ($176.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,685 ($20.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56).
Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$38.00.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €32.00 ($32.99) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.
Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($144.33) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €102.00 ($105.15) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €129.00 ($132.99) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €107.00 ($110.31) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €107.00 ($110.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($128.87) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $129.00.
Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$6.75.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $155.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €50.00 ($51.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($58.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $120.00.
Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.