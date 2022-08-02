Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 2nd (1COV, ACLLF, AIXXF, ARNGF, BAS, BFSA, BP.B, CBK, CDUAF, CMPR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 2nd:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €50.00 ($51.55) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00.

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$1.50.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €60.00 ($61.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €70.00 ($72.16) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($6.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 610 ($7.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 530 ($6.49) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 525 ($6.43) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.65 ($7.89) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $87.00 to $76.00.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($172.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97).

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14).

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($116.49) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €111.00 ($114.43) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €113.00 ($116.49) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €20.50 ($21.13) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €18.00 ($18.56) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €26.30 ($27.11) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from €14.30 ($14.74) to €15.00 ($15.46). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($12.89) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €13.00 ($13.40) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €37.00 ($38.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €40.00 ($41.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 575 ($7.05) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 780 ($9.56) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €68.00 ($70.10) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($124.74) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from €110.00 ($113.40) to €116.00 ($119.59). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €158.00 ($162.89) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €350.00 ($360.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $161.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €232.00 ($239.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $110.00.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) was given a €13.00 ($13.40) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €171.00 ($176.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,685 ($20.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56).

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$38.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €32.00 ($32.99) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($144.33) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €102.00 ($105.15) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €120.00 ($123.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €129.00 ($132.99) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €107.00 ($110.31) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €107.00 ($110.31) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €125.00 ($128.87) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $129.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$6.75.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $137.00 to $155.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €50.00 ($51.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €57.00 ($58.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $120.00.

