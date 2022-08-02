Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $230.83 and last traded at $230.70. Approximately 3,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 489,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.86.

Repligen Stock Up 11.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Repligen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,936.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Repligen by 856.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Repligen by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Repligen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 68,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

