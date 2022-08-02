Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.13-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.55 million. Repligen also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS.
Repligen Stock Up 13.7 %
Shares of RGEN stock traded up $29.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,905. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.39. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.86.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
